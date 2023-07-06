Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Price Target at $32.48

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Benchmark upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,943.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Range Resources Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

