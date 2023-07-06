Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TEX stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Terex will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Terex’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,966 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,280. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,016,000 after acquiring an additional 362,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,154,000 after buying an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,932,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,523,000 after buying an additional 482,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

