monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNDY. Citigroup raised their target price on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $167.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.12. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -90.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

