Brokerages Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price at $47.63

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

