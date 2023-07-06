Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Target Price at C$14.21

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$98,253.03. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enerflex Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE EFX opened at C$9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.56. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.99 and a one year high of C$10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.50.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$825.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$726.80 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. Analysts expect that Enerflex will post 1.1026895 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.75%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

