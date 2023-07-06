Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.27.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16. Targa Resources has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $79.70.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

