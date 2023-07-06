Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pola Orbis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
Pola Orbis stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Pola Orbis has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
