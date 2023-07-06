Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in June

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,521,200 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 12,610,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,835.7 days.
Singapore Airlines Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGF opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
About Singapore Airlines
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Airlines
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.