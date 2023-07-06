Head-To-Head Survey: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 19.56% 10.42% 1.09% TowneBank 22.91% 10.04% 1.17%

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. FB Financial pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and TowneBank has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $596.09 million 2.20 $124.56 million $2.68 10.46 TowneBank $743.51 million 2.30 $188.99 million $2.49 9.44

This table compares FB Financial and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than FB Financial. TowneBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

FB Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of FB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of TowneBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FB Financial and TowneBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 6 0 0 1.86 TowneBank 0 1 2 0 2.67

FB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $38.56, indicating a potential upside of 37.62%. TowneBank has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.15%. Given FB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FB Financial is more favorable than TowneBank.

Summary

TowneBank beats FB Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch network and mortgage banking offices in the southeastern United States; direct-to-consumer internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company operates full-service bank branches and limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Jackson, Birmingham, Florence, Huntsville, Alabama, Bowling Green, and Kentucky; and mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacation rentals, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

