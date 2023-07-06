Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Critical Survey

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Ideal Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $44.56 million 40.47 $73.91 million ($0.41) -25.73 Ideal Power $200,000.00 333.86 -$7.19 million ($1.27) -8.87

Navitas Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideal Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.43%. Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.86%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -150.19% -22.72% -19.65% Ideal Power -9,766.25% -41.86% -38.52%

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About Ideal Power

(Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.