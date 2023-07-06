Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $56.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

CPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Insider Activity at Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,893.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 146,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 76,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

