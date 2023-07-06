Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDRBF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Bombardier Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

