Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) & Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Selina Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.44 billion 4.07 $355.00 million $3.53 19.34 Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Selina Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 21.94% 34.17% 8.30% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Selina Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 1 5 0 2.83 Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $85.71, suggesting a potential upside of 25.53%. Selina Hospitality has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 414.02%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Risk & Volatility

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Selina Hospitality on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels. It is also involved in the reward loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios include Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, Trademark Collection, TRYP, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Dazzler, Esplendor, Dolce, Vienna House, and Registry Collection. It operates a hotel portfolio of 24 hotel brands with affiliated hotels located in approximately 95 countries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

