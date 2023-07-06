IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.50.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $220.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

