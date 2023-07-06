NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $50.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 64.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NuVasive Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 118.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

(Free Report

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.