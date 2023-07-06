Comparing LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Free Report) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveVox and Marathon Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $140.80 million 1.74 -$37.47 million ($0.35) -7.54 Marathon Digital $117.75 million 22.46 -$686.74 million ($5.59) -2.78

Analyst Recommendations

LiveVox has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveVox and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 1 1 0 2.50 Marathon Digital 0 4 4 0 2.50

LiveVox presently has a consensus target price of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential downside of 25.29%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -23.41% -29.20% -16.14% Marathon Digital -569.32% -25.22% -10.19%

Risk and Volatility

LiveVox has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.02, suggesting that its stock price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveVox beats Marathon Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

