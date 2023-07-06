Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $101.33

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

POST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Post Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $86.53 on Friday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.39. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Post by 1,644.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,423,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at $26,200,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

See Also

