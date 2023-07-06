Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04. Aflac has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,967 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

