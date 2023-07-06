Comparing Evolva (ELVAF) and Its Peers

Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Free Report) is one of 373 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Evolva to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Evolva and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Evolva alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolva 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolva Competitors 760 1434 4074 41 2.54

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 104.54%. Given Evolva’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evolva has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolva N/A N/A N/A Evolva Competitors -10,613.35% -66.26% -20.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolva and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Evolva and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolva N/A N/A -56.25 Evolva Competitors $114.15 million -$7.52 million 21.53

Evolva’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Evolva. Evolva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Evolva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evolva rivals beat Evolva on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Evolva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature made ingredient via fermentation that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.