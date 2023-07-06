The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Sunday. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $38.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

