SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $993.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays downgraded SEGRO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $13.40.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

