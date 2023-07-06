GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $57.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.12.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,563,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,563,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,374 shares of company stock worth $2,360,889. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
GitLab Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.17. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.