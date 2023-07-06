GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $57.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,563,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,563,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,374 shares of company stock worth $2,360,889. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

GitLab Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GitLab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,738,000 after buying an additional 869,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.17. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

