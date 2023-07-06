Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $73.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.88.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $98.67.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,159 shares of company stock worth $1,759,701 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

