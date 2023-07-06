First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. First Busey had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at $749,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,189. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,322 shares of company stock valued at $189,168. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in First Busey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.