StockNews.com Upgrades BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC raised BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

NYSE BB opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.55. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after purchasing an additional 923,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 9,171,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,608 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

