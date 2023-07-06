World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.56.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 359.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $7,997,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WWE opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $61.84 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

