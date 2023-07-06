Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
In other news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.41. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.80.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
