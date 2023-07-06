Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Infinera alerts:

Insider Activity at Infinera

In other news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Infinera Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Infinera by 11.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 136,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infinera by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 172,597 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 5.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Infinera by 685.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 411,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,768,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,244,000 after purchasing an additional 146,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.41. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

(Free Report

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.