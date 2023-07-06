Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) PT at $133.95

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.95.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 122.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

