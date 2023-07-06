Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.80.

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Badger Meter by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 563.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Down 3.6 %

BMI stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $76.88 and a 1-year high of $156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

