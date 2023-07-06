Short Interest in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Declines By 19.8%

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNTY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.82 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 32.98%. Analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $215,481.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,077 shares in the company, valued at $117,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 9,288 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $215,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,077 shares in the company, valued at $117,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $170,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 950,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 222.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.