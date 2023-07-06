SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in SLM by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in SLM by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. SLM has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

