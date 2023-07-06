Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $57.68 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $375.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.24 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

