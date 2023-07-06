Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Primo Water from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.03. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,466,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after purchasing an additional 176,290 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Primo Water by 11.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Primo Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 99,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

