Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.91.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

