Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWHFree Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.91.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWHFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.