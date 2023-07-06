CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

CBAY has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CBAY opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.33. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18,028.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 539,415 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 330,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

