Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$533.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.77. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$2.78.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

