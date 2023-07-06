Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$125.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$125.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total value of C$319,500.00. In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total value of C$319,500.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$107.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.71. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$93.25 and a one year high of C$114.82.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.29. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$935.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 5.7582011 EPS for the current year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

