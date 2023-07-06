Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $137.33 Average PT from Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $15.59 on Friday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

