Financial Survey: Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) versus Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Free Report) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Sportradar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Sportradar Group $769.88 million 18.39 $11.48 million $0.04 318.75

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sportradar Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Sportradar Group 1.60% 1.50% 0.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Sportradar Group 1 3 5 0 2.44

Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 16.34%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

