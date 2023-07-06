Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Head-To-Head Review

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Free Report) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Logiq shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Loyalty Ventures has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loyalty Ventures and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.

Loyalty Ventures presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27,172.73%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than Logiq.

Profitability

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures -68.27% 8.58% -0.26% Logiq -272.55% -467.32% -316.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Logiq’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $727.71 million 0.00 -$2.34 million ($20.19) 0.00 Logiq $25.71 million 0.55 -$49.16 million N/A N/A

Loyalty Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats Logiq on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands. Its DATALogiq develops a proprietary data management platform and integrates with various third-party service providers to optimize the return on its marketing efforts. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

