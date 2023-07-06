SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $15.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

SLR Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 364.44%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In other news, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $101,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Investment

(Free Report

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

