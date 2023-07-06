East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) vs. Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Critical Comparison

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Free Report) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Cohen & Steers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Cohen & Steers $566.91 million 5.04 $171.04 million $3.33 17.46

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08% Cohen & Steers 30.50% 52.35% 28.35%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.2% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for East Resources Acquisition and Cohen & Steers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohen & Steers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cohen & Steers has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats East Resources Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. The firm is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York.

