4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) vs. Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Head to Head Analysis

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4imprint Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Groupon 2 1 0 0 1.33

4imprint Group presently has a consensus price target of $5,550.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,990.91%. Groupon has a consensus price target of $7.98, suggesting a potential upside of 28.84%. Given 4imprint Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 4imprint Group is more favorable than Groupon.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $599.09 million 0.32 -$237.61 million ($7.67) -0.81

4imprint Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A Groupon -40.87% -161.07% -10.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

4imprint Group beats Groupon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products. It markets its products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands. 4imprint Group plc was incorporated in 1921 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

