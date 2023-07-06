Head to Head Survey: LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) & Viad (NYSE:VVI)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Free Report) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LiveWorld and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get LiveWorld alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Viad 0 0 2 0 3.00

Viad has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 60.90%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

92.0% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LiveWorld and Viad’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $11.15 million 0.68 $1.01 million $0.01 16.72 Viad $1.13 billion 0.49 $23.22 million $0.55 47.84

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 8.99% 26.03% 15.56% Viad 2.76% 20.26% 1.53%

Summary

Viad beats LiveWorld on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWorld

(Free Report)

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Viad

(Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES Exhibition operates as an exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The Spiro operates experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

