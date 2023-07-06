Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Trading Down 1.7 %

YRD stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

