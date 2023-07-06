Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Trading Down 1.7 %
YRD stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.
