Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Short Interest Up 24.8% in June

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of WHLRD opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,121,000.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

