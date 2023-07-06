StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:AZRE opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $13.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 41.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 230,882 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth about $807,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 487,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999,691 shares during the period.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

