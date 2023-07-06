Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.98 million, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.68. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

About Manitex International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manitex International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.