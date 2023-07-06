NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NewtekOne Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $404.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Insider Transactions at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,667,981.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,830 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 267,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the 1st quarter valued at $2,903,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Further Reading

