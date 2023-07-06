Short Interest in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Grows By 22.4%

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 269,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Worksport Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WKSP stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.88. Worksport has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 13,240.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Worksport by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Worksport during the third quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Worksport during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Worksport during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

